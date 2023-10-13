Kavitha tears into BJP’s selective politics, draws support from netizens

The BRS legislator responded with data and statistics to Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai's remarks, asserting that the BJP had no grounds to criticise family-oriented political parties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed her pride in being the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and her respect for political legacies. She questioned the BJP’s selectivity in recognising family legacies in politics and pointed out the irony that the family-centric political parties are accepted by the BJP only when they are align themselves with the BJP.

“Funny how parties with family legacies are okay when they’re BJP allies or leaders. Is it a rule that family parties are only acceptable when they succumb to the BJP machinery? (sic)” she questioned, in post on social media on Friday, while sharing her speech at a panel discussion held by a news channel in Chennai recently.

During the discussion, Kavitha went on to emphasise the diversionary tactics of the BJP and its lack of response to the concerns of the people. She drew attention to the significant national debt of Rs 100 lakh crores incurred during the Modi regime over the past decade, its failure to fulfill promises, and the lack of special projects allocated to Southern States.

The BRS legislator responded with data and statistics to Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s remarks, asserting that the BJP had no grounds to criticise family-oriented political parties. She had effectively highlighted the Hindutva politics of BJP, drawing applause from the audience as well as netizens on the social media platforms from different southern States.