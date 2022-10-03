CM KCR’s entry into national politics welcomed with sand art in Odisha

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s much awaited entry into national politics, apart from being desired by the people of Telangana and TRS leaders, is also being welcomed by many in other States. Many are already extending a grand welcome to the TRS Chief in their own innovative way.

TRS leader Aravind Alishetty expressed his fondness and welcomed the Chief Minister’s entry into national politics with the help of a sand art sculpture. A special sand art sculpture was created on the Puri beach in Odisha by roping in renowned sand artist, Manas Sahoo.

The colourful sand art is designed with a slogan “Jai Bharat Jai KCR Jai BRS. Desh ki Netha – Kisan Ki Bharosa KCR. Welcome to national politics KCRji”. The sand art has a portrait of the Chief Minister and also a Car, which is the TRS party symbol.