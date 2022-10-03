TRS leaders urge KCR to go national

Hyderabad: Pointing at the nationwide demand for a strong political alternative at the Centre and the political vacuum that existed, TRS leaders on Sunday urged Chief Minister and party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to expand the party’s activities across the country.

Leaders, including Ministers, MLAs and party district presidents, appealed to him to formulate an action plan, during a marathon meeting on the current political affairs in the country here on Sunday. According to party sources, the Chief Minister is learned to have responded positively to the appeal made by the party leaders and pointed out that many intellectuals from different sectors had interacted with him over the current political developments in the country.

The Congress failed to deliver in its role as a leading opposition party and was plagued with leadership issues. The BJP, on the other hand, lacked vision and failed in ensuring the nation’s development and growth, the Chief Minister is learned to have said at the meeting. The BJP was working with the sole agenda of dethroning democratically elected governments and usurping power. This was against democratic values and does not augur well for the country, he observed.

During the meeting, TRS leaders pointed out that after the BJP came to power, there was not a single major achievement for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi could claim credit. The party lacked the commitment to drive the nation’s development and was instead focused on triggering communal differences to derive political mileage.

“Should we remain quiet?” the Chief Minister is learned to have asked the TRS leaders, to which they replied that there was a need to oppose the BJP’s illogical decisions. The leaders also stressed the need to put up a fight against the BJP at the national level.

Acknowledging their appeals, the Chief Minister is believed to have informed the TRS leaders that a comprehensive action plan would be chalked out for the purpose. As Dasara was an auspicious occasion, he is learned to have asked the party leaders to reach Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on October 5 to discuss all the issues in detail.

A resolution is likely to be passed on the day, with over 300 leaders, including national-level personalities, expected to attend the meeting. The Chief Minister is also expected to make an official announcement over the TRS foraying into national politics. If required, a public meeting could also be conducted in New Delhi after Dasara.

According to party sources, many leaders have already assured to extend unconditional support and work in coordination with the TRS chief. When a section of leaders proposed renaming the party to suit national requirements, the Chief Minister is learned to have said that it would be discussed and that a resolution would be passed accordingly.

After the meeting, speaking to the media, Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the Chief Minister would make a clear and sensational announcement connected with national politics. Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao said people in many States were keenly awaiting the TRS chief’s entry into national politics. While a few parties wanted to merge, others have assured to extend all support, he said.