CM recalls Prof Jayashankar on death anniversary

The Chief Minister, in a statement on Thursday, said Jayashankar was a prominent person who lived all through his life for the cause of Statehood for Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remembered Telangana ideologue and Professor Jayashankar on his death anniversary on June 21.

He played an important role in creating awareness on injustice meted out to Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and fought for Statehood till he breathed his last.

Revanth Reddy said that, even before the formation of Telangana, Jayashankar was a visionary and foresaw the development of Telangana in all fields.