CM Revanth forgot poll promises, busy collecting RR tax: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 05:06 PM

Left: CM A Revanth Reddy. Right: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress party deceived the people with their “misleading poll guarantees”, which were now replete with conditions.

Addressing BJP Mahila Morcha workers at Dharna Chowk here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said though seven months had passed, the Congress government had not fulfilled the promises made during the polls. Except for the free travel facility for women in RTC buses, not a single promise was fulfilled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress was yet to implement the Rs.2,500 financial assistance to women per month, Rs. 15,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa to farmers and tenant farmers, a bonus of Rs. 500 plus MSP for paddy and a monthly enhanced pension of Rs.4,000 for senior citizens, he said,

He further added that under Kalyan Laxmi scheme the Congress promise to give Rs. 1 lakh and a tola of gold to each women, but so far nothing was announced about it.

Alleging that the Chief Minister was busy collecting the Rahul-Revanth ‘RR’ tax in State , he said the Congress was more interested in collecting money from industrialists and contractors than fulfilling poll promises.