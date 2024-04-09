CM Revanth Reddy condoles demise of senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 03:37 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) Rajiv Ratan. The senior IPS officer died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister remembered the remarkable services rendered by the IPS officer to the police department in the State for a long time. He said Telangana will remember the senior police official who performed his duties efficiently and honestly. He condoled the passing away of Rajiv Ratan and conveyed deep sympathies to the grieving family members.

The 1991 batch IPC officer held several positions in his service including Karimnagar District Superintendent of Police, Director General of State Fire Services, Inspector General to Hyderabad Region and also Managing Director of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation.