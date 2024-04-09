Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan dies of cardiac arrest

A 1991 batch IPS officer, he was working as Director General Vigilance and Enforcement. He previously worked in different positions in the United A.P and Telangana
Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday morning.
A 1991 batch IPS officer, he was working as Director General Vigilance and Enforcement. He previously worked in different positions in the United A.P and Telangana
According to reports, he had complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest and passed away.
On information of his demise senior police officials rushed to the hospital.
Further details awaited.