Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan dies of cardiac arrest

A 1991 batch IPS officer, he was working as Director General Vigilance and Enforcement. He previously worked in different positions in the United A.P and Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 April 2024, 10:28 AM

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, he had complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest and passed away.

On information of his demise senior police officials rushed to the hospital.

Further details awaited.