CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and some cabinet Ministers leave for Nagpur

The State Cabinet Ministers are flying to Nagpur after formally launching the Praja Palana programme at different locations. They are expected to fly back to Hyderabad in the evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and a few other cabinet Ministers are flying to Nagpur to participate in the Congress party 139th Formation Day celebrations.

AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders would be participating in the programme.

Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee Chairman G Niranjan unfurled the party flag on the 139th foundation day at Charminar.

Meanwhile, celebrating the 100 years of AICC Seva Dal’s formation, a rally was conducted by Congress workers from Gandhi Bhavan to Necklace via Secretariat. TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud and T Jagga Reddy flagged off the rally.