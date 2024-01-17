Bandi Sanjay wants State Govt to protect Sircilla weavers

Surge in expenditure, lack of remunerative price and marketing facility for polyester have forced the weavers to stop looms, said Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the weaving industry in Sircilla was reeling under a severe crisis and that 20,000 workers depending on the industry were facing severe hardships.

Surge in expenditure, lack of remunerative price and marketing facility for polyester have forced the weavers to stop looms, he said.

He alleged that the present and previous governments were responsible for the present situation of Sircilla weavers. Instead of doing their own business, weavers completely depended on government orders during the last seven years.

The industry was facing financial problems as the previous government had not paid a bill of Rs 220 crore for its Bathukamma sarees order. Besides clearing the total amount immediately, fresh government orders should be placed since the weavers were completely dependent on government orders, he said.