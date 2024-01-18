KTR asks BRS cadre to expose Congress-BJP nexus

Congress government in Telangana was working with Gautam Adani as per the BJP's orders, said KT Rama Rao

18 January 2024

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the party cadre at the Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting of Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has asked the party cadre to expose the tacit understanding between the Congress and the BJP and to explain the same to the people.

Recalling the call given to the Congress by BJP senior leader Bandi Sanjay to work together to defeat BRS in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said the Congress government in Telangana was working with Gautam Adani as per the BJP’s orders.

Addressing the party cadre at the Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting of Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao also pointed out the growing discontent among various sections of society against the Congress government in the State within days after assuming power, and said if the discontent continued, it could lead to public backlash against the government within next six months.

Stating that the Congress made a total 420 promises, he stressed the importance of reminding both the people and the Congress about these commitments regularly. He also slammed Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who pledged to get national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, waive crop loans at once and increase Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers, during the Assembly elections, only to retract after coming to power. Congress leaders who blamed the BRS government for not securing national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, had returned empty handed and did not even object to the national status extended to the Upper Bhadra project in the Congress-ruled Karnataka within short distance from Mahabubnagar, he said.

Rama Rao criticised the conflicting statements from Congress leaders, particularly the contradiction between Priyanka Gandhi’s promise of a Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s denial of such commitments in the Assembly. he stated that long-forgotten issues like standing in queue lines for fertilisers, have returned to haunt farmers under the Congress regime. He emphasised the need for the party cadre to create awareness among farmers about such issues.

Addressing the party’s performance in the recent elections, the BRS working president reassured the party members that the BRS has strong leadership and representation across all levels of government. He underlined that the party lost the Assembly elections with a narrow margin. He stressed the importance of reaching out to the people and correcting the misinformation spread against the BRS during the Assembly polls.

“There has been a widespread misinformation campaign against us, despite providing government jobs, ration cards and welfare schemes to the people on a large scale. We have implemented the programmes without causing any difficulties with the aim of providing the benefit of the government schemes and programmes directly to the people. Thus, people could not differentiate between the government and the party. We too failed to take credit for the good work done,” he added.

Rama Rao also announced the formation of new committees and also conducted training programmes at all levels of the BRS. The entire feedback from the party functionaries, was being submitted to the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, to design the party’s future programmes according to aspirations of the party activists, he said.