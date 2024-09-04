CM Revanth’s decision to forego ‘zero traffic protocol’ confined to papers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to forego the privilege of ‘zero traffic protocol’ is apparently confined to paper as officials continue to impose traffic restrictions for his convoy even on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 11:18 PM

Source: X, CM Revanth's convoy passing through ORR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to forego the privilege of ‘zero traffic protocol’ is apparently confined to paper as officials continue to impose traffic restrictions for his convoy even on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Soon after taking charge as the Chief Minister last December, Revanth Reddy had instructed officials not to stop the traffic for his convoy movement. On the contrary, a video of vehicles parked in serpentine lines on the ORR for over an hour as the CM’s convoy passes by surfaced on social media and went viral. Many even questioned the officials’ move to hold the traffic for Chief Minister’s convoy.

Though it was not clear as to when the video was shot, it did trigger criticism. However, @PropHyderabad, the handle which shared the video on X on Wednesday, deleted the same later in the evening.