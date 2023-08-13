CM Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister took a selfie with the National Flag and also urged the residents of the state to participate in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

By ANI Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the National Flag on the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday, an official release said.

CM Yogi is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur. He further appealed to the people of the state to join this campaign before the 77th Independence Day.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a significant example by hoisting 4.5 crore flags across the state last year as well.