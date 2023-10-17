‘CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy focused on coastal area development’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Chandrababu Naidu, during his term as Chief Minister, converted Amaravati as a real estate company for his own people while Chief Minister Jagan is now developing Andhra Pradesh by setting up new industries, said Kommineni

Eluru: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has focused on coastal area development, APCR Media Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao said here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, he said some media organisations and political parties were spreading lies that the state is unable to attract industries. Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his term as Chief Minister, converted Amaravati as a real estate company for his own people while Chief Minister Jagan was now using his good offices and developing Andhra Pradesh by setting up new industries, he stated.

On the arrest of chandrababu, he felt that the TDP president was languishing in prison for the past 38 days due his family members, and also lawyers who were trying to get the case quashed instead of applying for bail. “Till the other day, Chandrababu was touring in the hot sun, saying that he was in the pink and now complaining of ill health while staying in prison is beyond one’s comprehension. His family members are requisitioning airconditioners for him in prison but did not seek his hospitalisation,” he pointed out.

