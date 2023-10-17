AP: Kadapa airport to be developed with Rs 224 crore

Plans are ready to complete the tenders process in the next three months and the works by March 2026, according to reports

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Kadapa: The Airport Authority of India has called tenders for construction of new domestic terminal and other works at cost of Rs 224.05 crore the Kadapa airport.

Plans are ready to complete the tenders process in the next three months and the works by March 2026, according to reports.

Already, the night landing facility works are over and the airport is being developed with all the modern facilities.

The new domestic terminal building complex will be constructed on 12,900 sq.m. and three aerobridges will be built at the Kadapa airport on lines of the Tirupati, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram airports.

Works on the 2.5 km runway, runway lighting, approach lighting, parking bay lighting, security, perimeter lighting, and perimeter road were completed to pave way for nightlanding. Once the airport ready, big aircraft like A-320 can land here.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to set up a pilot training centre at Kadapa airport, which will be the first in the state. The plans for the centre will be finalised next month to start the work.