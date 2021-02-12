CMR Int’l School: Understanding geographical diversity of the country

Students of Class IV and V took part in the project and designed various models and displayed the same during a virtual assembly.

Students of CMR International School, Suraram prepared projects on climate, sports models of Haryana as part of their social sciences project.

The school said that students learn the landscape and diversity of various States of the country and helps in better understanding of various aspects related to the subject.

Students of Class IV and V took part in the project and designed various models and displayed the same during a virtual assembly.

