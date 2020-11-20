CMRF boon for distressed families: Malla Reddy

Speaking to the media, Malla Reddy said the State government stood as a pillar of support to hundreds of poor families by extending them financial assistance ever since the TRS party came to power.

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Friday said the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund brought cheers in the lives of people who were distressed with health problems. He handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CMRF to one Kommu Lakshmi Prasanna for her medical treatment at Yadagiripally village in Keesara mandal, Medchal district.

Speaking to the media, Malla Reddy said the State government stood as a pillar of support to hundreds of poor families by extending them financial assistance ever since the TRS party came to power. He urged distressed families who were eligible under the scheme to draw benefits from it.

The CM Relief Fund has been rendering a helping hand to families who are in great distress and trouble, the Minister said. He further added that everyone has equal responsibility in highlighting the development works and welfare programmes of the TRS government and reach to people.

