Coal miners’ PF accounts to be digitized: Mishra

An app would also be launched very soon through which coal miners would be able to access complete information about their provident fund details on their cell phones, CMPF Central Commissioner VK Mishra informed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

An app would also be launched very soon through which coal miners would be able to access complete information about their provident fund details on their cell phones, CMPF Central Commissioner VK Mishra informed

Hyderabad: Coal Mines Provident Fund (CMPF) Central Commissioner VK Mishra said provident fund account details of nearly three lakh coal miners in the country would be fully digitized soon. An app would also be launched very soon through which coal miners would be able to access complete information about their provident fund details on their cell phones, he informed.

Mishra, who was present at the tripartite meeting of Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) management and trade union leaders at Godavarikhani on Wednesday, said every coal company in the country has been asked to provide information about their workers and nominees to take up digitalisation. Meetings were being organised across the country to know the views of the trade unions on digitalization of provident fund accounts, he said.

He informed that a decision would be taken with the board of trustees on the request to collect 7 percent Provident Funds on the basis of working days of neighborhood service workers.

Director (Personnel, Finance) N Balaram said Singareni collieries had been taking special measures to provide PF to the workers immediately after their retirement. “If the workers have any problem with regard to PF and if it is brought to the notice of the company, it will be solved within a week,”he assured.