SCCL clocks highest monthly production of 67.2 lakh tonnes of coal

SCCL has achieved the highest monthly production of 67.2 lakh tonnes of coal in its history in December 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved the highest monthly production of 67.2 lakh tonnes of coal in its history in December 2022, which is 19 percent higher than what it achieved in December 2021. The company has also set another all-time record by transporting an average of 2.18 lakh tonnes of coal per day during the month.

SCCL Chairman and Managing director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting here on Tuesday, said that while 37.37 million cubic meters of overburden was removed in December 2021, 47 million cubic meters of OB was removed with a growth of 24.47 percent in December of the current financial year.

He said that the remaining 80 days of the current fiscal year were very important to achieve its target and hence the officials should see that the coal production and transportation should not go less than 2.30 lakh tonnes per day. If the production of coal was maintained at this level, the company would be able to record a turnover of more than Rs.34,000 crore and the highest profits, he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the transportation of maximum coal production from Manuguru, Kothagudem, Ramagundam region and Adriala projects.

Director Operations S Chandrasekhar, Director Finance, Projects and Planning N Balaram, Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao and several officials attended the meeting.