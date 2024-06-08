CocaCola’s new plant in rural Telangana: Sridhar Babu

In the meeting, the Coca Cola leadership confirmed that the new plant will be established in Peddapalle district, where the company has already shortlisted sites for the unit, the Minister said on X.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said considering the strong and continuing growth prospects and the conducive industrial ecosystem presented by Telangana, CocaCola Company was expanding manufacturing capacity by adding another greenfield manufacturing plant in the State with an investment outlay of another Rs.700 crore.

This would be done through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB). A senior level delegation led by the Industries Minister, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Industries Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC CEO VishnuVardhan Reddy met Jonathan Reif, Head of Fiscal policy of The Coca Cola company at their headquarters in Atlanta, United States.

“This decision marks a significant shift of new large-scale manufacturing capacities by multinational companies into the hinterland of the State away from Hyderabad thereby leading to a more distributed industrial growth in the State, in line with the priority of the new government” Sridhar Babu said on X.

In addition, the Telangana delegation proposed the idea of setting a Coca Cola Technology Global Capability center in Hyderabad to consider of their IT strategy, he added.