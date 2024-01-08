Coca-Cola Beverages delegation meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages’s delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed him about the company’s total investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore in Telangana
Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB)’s delegation led by Chief of Public Affairs (Communications & Sustainability) (PACS) Himanshu Priyadarshi met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed him about the company’s total investment of more than Rs.3,000 crore in Telangana, including the ongoing green field project at Bandatimmapur, Siddipet district.
The HCCB delegation also assured the Chief Minister of their commitment in continuing to contribute towards the community development of the region.
The Chief Minister assured the HCCB team of his government’s help and cooperation towards ensuring ease of doing business.