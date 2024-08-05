Cognizant announces significant expansion plans in Hyderabad

The announcement follows a successful meeting between the Chief Minister, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, and a high-level delegation with Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. The discussions underscored Hyderabad's strategic importance as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: Cognizant, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announced significant expansion plans in Hyderabad by creating a new facility with over 10 lakh square feet space and the move would create over 15,000 new jobs in the city. The new center in Hyderabad will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions. The company has also agreed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s suggestion to consider tier 2-towns in Telangana for additional capacity.

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful meeting between the Chief Minister, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, and a high-level delegation with Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.

Also Read Cognizant named top employer in India by LinkedIn

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

The new center will enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting. The company, which has chosen Hyderabad as the site for a new Center, will build for a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees. This decision underscores Cognizant’s commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s rich talent pool and robust infrastructure to support its global operations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said “We are happy to support Cognizant in their growth journey and are looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy”

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, “Hyderabad’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract leading global companies. Cognizant’s decision to establish a new center here strengthens our position as a leading IT hub.”

Earlier, addressing the NRIs at New Jersey on Sunday, the Chief Minister said Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra would the Chairman for the Telangana Skill University.