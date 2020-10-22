Cognizant to acquire Bright Wolf to propel Industrial IoT biz

“Combining Bright Wolf’s experience in production-class IIoT deployments with Cognizant’s expertise in foundational IIoT technologies will increase our clients’ resiliency, operational efficiency

San Francisco: Information technology company Cognizant on Thursday announced to acquire Bright Wolf, a technology services provider specialising in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

With the close of the acquisition, Cognizant will establish its new IoT innovation lab in North Carolina in the US, with the Bright Wolf team as its core.

“Combining Bright Wolf’s experience in production-class IIoT deployments with Cognizant’s expertise in foundational IIoT technologies will increase our clients’ resiliency, operational efficiency and competitive advantage,” said Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business, Cognizant.

Bright Wolf will enrich Cognizant’s smart products offering and expertise in architecting and implementing IIoT solutions.

Bright Wolf recently introduced a solution for automation of cold chain transportation and refrigeration assets for one of the world’s largest logistics companies.

“Our unique capabilities, together with Cognizant’s deep vertical industry knowledge, scale, and expertise in predictive analytics, AI, cloud and IoT, will provide clients with an unparalleled partner on their IIoT journey,” said Peter Bourne, Chief Executive Officer, Bright Wolf.

Cognizant last month announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago-based 10th Magnitude, a Cloud specialist focused exclusively on the Microsoft Azure platform. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.