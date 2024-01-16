Collector advises vulnerable tribal groups to utilise central scheme

Bapu Rao thanked Modi for extending the innovative scheme and for striving hard to bring about change in the lives of the tribals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 05:42 PM

Collector Rahul Raj, MP Bapu Rao and other dignitaries hand over stoves and LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of PM Ujwala Yojana in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj advised ethnic tribals to utilise the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme launched by the union government for improving socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

He along with Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju participated in virtual inauguration of the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday.

Rahul Raj said that the scheme focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities across the country. He stated that the budget was approximately Rs 24,000 crore.

Bapu Rao thanked Modi for extending the innovative scheme and for striving hard to bring about change in the lives of the tribals. He underlined the coordination among officials of various departments and public representatives to achieve desired objectives of the initiative.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnoor Project Officer Chahat Bajpai said that 197 habitations were selected in the district for implementation of the scheme in a phased manner. She stated that special camps were being organised for the convenience of the PVTGs in easily getting Aadhar cards and community certificates. She added programmes would be conducted in tribal habitations to awareness over the scheme among the tribals.

Later, the Collector, MP, MLAs and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Janardhan Rathod handed over stoves and LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of PM Ujwala Yojana and Adhar cards and community certificates to beneficiaries of PM JANMAN scheme.