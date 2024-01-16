Pharma Conclave to be held in Hyderabad

The conclave is being held to attract investments in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector in Uttar Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 04:14 PM

Representational Pic

Hyderabad: The Uttar Pradesh government is collaborating with the Bulk Drugs Manufacturers’ Association of India (BDMAI), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) – TS and AP Chapter, and others to organise a ‘Pharma Conclave’ in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The conclave is being held to attract investments in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector in Uttar Pradesh. The conference will primarily focus on sensitizing industry stakeholders to various incentives offered by the Government of Uttar Pradesh through its Industrial Policy and the Pharmaceutical Policy 2023.

“The government of Uttar Pradesh will be seeking investments from healthcare and pharmaceutical companies from Hyderabad at the conclave. The conference will demonstrate several measures being taken by GoUP to attract healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to the state by rapidly boosting the infrastructure required for the industry and the irresistible incentives for setting up their manufacturing and R&D facilities in the state,” said Mayur Maheshwari, CEO-UPSIDA, GoUP.

Several distinguished pharmaceutical industry leaders from Hyderabad will participate in the event to convey their expectations from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.