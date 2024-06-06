Collector asks officials to ensure dropouts join schools in Adilabad

Shah said that the programme was aimed to make sure that the kids eligible for going to school were joined in school. He asked the officials to make the programme successful by having coordination.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 07:28 PM

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah told officials of the education department to ensure children aged above 5 years study in government-run schools.

He along with District Educational Officer Pranitha formally inaugurated Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata programme and handed over uniforms to school going students at a school in Tamsi mandal centre on Thursday.

He noted that quality education, mid-day meals, uniforms, textbooks, notebooks would be provided to students of government schools for free.

He told the officials to identify dropouts. The Collector further instructed the officials to conduct parent-teacher meetings soon after reopening schools on June 12.

He asked them to organize a mass initiation into alphabets or Aksharabhyasam programme on June 14, awareness over planting saplings on June 18 and sports day on June 19.

He told the officials of the engineering department to expedite works relating to renovation of toilets, electrification and drinking water.

Meanwhile, Collector Ashish Sangwan along with District Educational Officer A Ravinder Reddy formally inaugurated the annual Badibata programme in Nirmal district headquarters on Thursday.

Collectors Venkatesh Dothre and Badavath Santosh participated in similar programmes held in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial district centres.