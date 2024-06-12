Collector calls for schooling for children of migrant labourers

Pedapalli: Collector Muzammil Khan emphasized the need to ensure that children of migrant labourers working in various business establishments in the district also went to school.

Conducting meeting with representatives of brick kiln units, hotels and other business establishments on the occasion of anti-child labour day at the IDOC conference hall here on Wednesday, Muzammil Khan instructed them not to engage children in work and to implement the anti-child labour Act without fail.

He also instructed officials to inspect all brick kiln units in the district and submit age group wise details of children of labourers by conducting an audit. He also instructed officials to join the children of labourers in the nearby Anganwadi centers or government schools.

Stating that the well-being of children of labourers was the responsibility of owners, he said that it was their responsibility to provide nutritious food, good education to the children until they stay in the district.

It was also necessary to provide basic facilities to labourers at work place. Instructing officials to ensure the implementation of labour acts, he said that there should not be any harassment at the workplace.