Collector Santosh, MLA Premsagar attend Praja Palana in Mancherial

Collector Badavath Santosh along with MLA K Premsagar Rao attended Praja Palana programme held at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that steps were being taken to ensure all eligible persons get fruits of developmental programmes and welfare schemes through Praja Palana. He along with MLA K Premsagar Rao attended Praja Palana programme held at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh said that the Praja Palana programme was being organised in villages and municipalities by chalking an action plan. He told the eligible beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity. He stated that 1,702 counters were created across the district to receive the application from the public between 8 am and 12 am and from 2 pm to 6 pm a day.

Premsagar Rao said that the applications were being received through the ongoing Praja Palana programme to extend six guarantees to the eligible beneficiaries. He asked the applications to furnish true information to ensure justice to genuine beneficiaries. Special counters were created for women, while the drinking water facility and help desks were arranged.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Narender, Scheduled Welfare deputy director P Ravinder Reddy and many other officials were present.