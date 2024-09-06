Collectorate has to be demolished if HYDRAA-like agency setup in Karimnagar

Collectorate building and several other govenrment office buildings will have to be demolished, as these buildings were constructed bang in the middle of what used to be a big tank in Karimnagar.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 6 September 2024, 06:40 PM

Karimnagar: Should the Govenment form special units like the HYDRAA in the districts to strictly enforce the tank FTL and buffer zone regulations, the collectorate building and several other govenrment office buildings will have to be demolished, as these buildings were constructed bang in the middle of what used to be a big tank in Karimnagar.

It is not just the district collectorate, but the Ambedkar stadium, offices of the BSNL, Income Tax and the LIC were constructed in middle of what used to be a tank in Karimnagar city. It is not just a violation of these structures being built in FTL or in Buffer zones, but these constructions took place in middle of the tank. More interestingly, the constructions were taken up by the Government itself.

With the focus being now on clearing the “illegal constructions” in FTL and buffer zones of tanks and lakes, as HYDRAA takes up demolitions in Hyderabad, the demand for creation of such enforcement units in districts has also increased. Even the Government had also contemplated creation of such enforcement units in districts.

Representatives of the AIFB from Karimnagar submitted a memorandum at the Praja Darbar in Hyderabad to this effect.

Interestingly, even after the construction of the collectorate office in 1982, farmers used to till lands in Bhagathnagar, Godamgadda areas. The area located on the other side of the tank used to be called Katta Rampur since it was located under the bund of the tank. Now, it is also called Katta Rampur. Speaking to Telangana Today, a retired Deputy Tahsildhar, Rajamouli said that nothing was there in front of the collectorate office when he purchased a piece of land in Bhagathnagar area in 1983. Farmers used to till lands in the locality and cultivate crops like maize, paddy and others.

Informing that people used to be scared to visit the area during the night, he said that over a period of time, the area developed.