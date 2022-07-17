Colourful Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahakali temple

Published: Updated On - 11:18 AM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Starting the early hour of Sunday, devotees in large numbers started to queue up at Ujjaini Mahakali temple, Secunderabad, to be part of Bonalu festivities.

Clad in traditional attire’s and carrying bonam offering, the devotees came from different parts of the city and suburbs.

Minister T Srinivas Yadav offered the first bonam to the Mother Goddess in the early hours before the dawn.

All arrangements were in place for the colourful and festive activity. As the numbers swelled, devotees formed queues and the police and volunteers were seen guiding them.

