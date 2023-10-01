Commercial LPG prices increased by Rs 209

12:58 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Aligarh: In a major setback to LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 209.

As per the updated price list, it will now cost Rs 1731.50 in Delhi, last month the price was Rs 1522.50. Similarly, commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 1839.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1684.00 in Mumbai and Rs 1898.00 in Chennai.

Anxious shopkeepers are demanding from the government to control inflation. The decision to increase the price of commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 209 have left the shopkeepers and restaurateurs running tea, samosa and kachori shops very worried.

According to them inflation is continuously rising and the prices of commercial cylinders have already increased significantly.

A local shopkeeper from Aligarh said, “If there is an increase of Rs 209 now, it will aggravate our problems and we will have to face inflation on food items also. The government should reduce inflation and not increase it.” Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month.

Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country. In August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs.