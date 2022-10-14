KTR demands for financial package or subsidy to cooking gas users

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), TRS (BRS) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao demanded the Central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to cooking gas users. He pointed out that the common man was being burdened financially due to scrapping of subsidies on LPG cylinders and their skyrocketing prices.

In a statement, Rama Rao pointed out that the LPG cylinder price has shot up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 during the BJP regime. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of the LPG cylinder prices which are highest in the world. He demanded to know whether Prime Minister Modi had answers to questions posed by himself as the then Gujarat Chief Minister on the LPG cylinders being priced at Rs 400 during the UPA regime.

“The BJP government has levied the burden of Rs 42,000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore LPG connection holders. People must choose, if they want Modi or subsidies,” he added.

The Industries Minister said the union government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, while the Modi government scrapped it entirely. Simultaneously, the LPG cylinder cost was hiked by 170 per cent. He blamed the BJP government for being insensitive towards the middle-class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and lockdown. He criticised the BJP for its inefficiency to curtail inflation and also levying more taxes on the people of the country.

“Did the BJP government choose to turn a blind eye to the woes of people of this nation? The Modi government which made its priority to hand over the nation’s welath to the corporate companies, has turned life a living hell to the common man by imposing more taxes and failing to control the inflation,” he said. He stated that BJP has become synonymous with imposing burden on the people.

The TRS (BRS) working president questioned why aren’t problems faced by women addressed when oil companies issues are being resolved. He also called on women who constitute half of the nation’s population, to take a firm decision against atrocities inflicted by the BJP. He wanted the downfall of the BJP to start from the kitchens of the poor and middle-class.