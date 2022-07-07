TRS activists staged protest against hike in price of cooking gas in erstwhile Karimnagar

| Trs Activists Staged Protest Against Hike In Price Of Cooking Gas In Old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Karimnagar: Responding to a call given by the TRS working president KT Rama Rao, TRS activists staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday, in protest against increase in price of cooking gas.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and leaders and activists of TRS party staged rasta rokos and dharnas by placing empty gas cylinders on main roads in different areas of the old Karimnagar.

They raised slogans against the union government for imposing a burden on the common public by frequently increasing the price of cooking gas. They demanded the central government to reduce the price of cooking gas immediately.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar staged a rasta roko on Karimnagar-Rayapatnam main road at Dharmaram mandal headquarters of Peddapalli district.

Besides burning the effigy of the central government, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar participated in ‘Vanka Varpu’ programme held in Choppadandi town.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, TRS district president and SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLC Naradasu Laman Rao and others staged protest at Telangana chowk here.

Ramagunadam MLA Korukanti Chander took part in the protest held in Godavarikhani town. Similar protests were held in Korutla, Metpalli and other areas..