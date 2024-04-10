1,213 government schools have zero enrollment

Hyderabad: In an alarming revelation that has come to fore, 1,213 government schools in Telangana were found to be devoid of a single student.

These schools have nearly 1,300 teachers with some schools having a single or two teachers, who have been deputed to other nearby schools due to lack of admissions.

Another worrisome figure that has come to limelight is a staggering 13,364 out of 30,023 government schools in the State have less than 50 enrolments.

These schools include primary, upper primary and high schools. Also, there are 5,821 government schools that have a single teacher.

These details have been presented by the State government officials to the Samagra Shiksha Project Approval Board for 2024-25 meeting held on February 16, 2024.

In addition, the number of schools with an adverse pupil teacher ratio at the elementary level is 45.18 per cent. Following the presentation, the Secretary SE&L suggested that the State take up rationalization of schools and ensure the required number of teachers in all schools, especially at the elementary level.

Further, works related to 9.44 per cent of boys toilets, 5.86 per cent girls toilets and 15.45 per cent CwSN toilets are pending in the State. There are 18.19 schools without integrated science labs, 11.7 percent without ICT labs, and 71 percent without skill educational labs.

For the academic year 2024-25, the Central government approved Rs.1,907 crore under the Samagra Shiksha, including Rs.1,148 crore as its share and remaining will be borne by the State government as its share.