Committed home guard wins appreciation from Telangana Chief Justice

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 11:22 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court  Justice Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated Ashraf Ali, a homeguard of Abids police station, at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue on Friday.

The Chief Justice was watching Ali regularly en route to the High Court and appreciated his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty.

On Friday morning while going to the High Court, the Chief Justice stopped his vehicle, and felicitated the homeguard with a bouquet.

