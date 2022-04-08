Committed home guard wins appreciation from Telangana Chief Justice

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:22 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated Ashraf Ali, a homeguard of Abids police station, at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue on Friday.

The Chief Justice was watching Ali regularly en route to the High Court and appreciated his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty.

Impressed with the performance and sincere commitment of Homeguard Sri Ashraf Ali of Tr. PS Abids, Hon. CJ Of Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, stopped his car enroute and felicitated him with a bouquet. What a humility Your Lordship🙏 @HYDTP @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/EvmJXGWRiX — Ramesh Masthipuram (@rameshmasthi) April 8, 2022

On Friday morning while going to the High Court, the Chief Justice stopped his vehicle, and felicitated the homeguard with a bouquet.

