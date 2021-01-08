Committed to help poor live a happy life: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was committed to help the poor lead a happy life. Speaking after handing over 15 two BHK houses to beneficiaries in Lokeshwaram mandal centre on Friday, Indrakaran said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the innovative 2BHK homes scheme which enabled the financially poor families to live in a spacious house and with pride. He added that no other government was implementing schemes and developmental activities on par with Telangana government.

The Minister earlier inaugurated Agros Rythu Seva Kendra in Nirmal district headquarters and laid the foundation for a temple at Biloli village in Lokeshwaram mandal. Lokeshwaram Mandal Parishad president B Lalitha, ZPTC member Lolam Kalavati, TRS leader Lolam Shyamsunder attended the event.

