Compassion is the basis of morality

By | Rrishitha | Published: 2:00 am 2:03 am

Education is not merely for scoring marks, getting degrees or jobs or earning a livelihood, but it is all about building a good human being. Children should from formative years be educated about internal human values.

The development of kindness, empathy, and compassion is crucial for healthy social and emotional development. These positive human qualities help children make and keep friends, understand and respond to other’s feelings, behaviours, and also the importance of relationships. The joy of giving, donating a few of their toys, clothes, or books and helping in daily chores should be encouraged by parents to nurture compassion from formative years.

Children who act with compassion during the early years- helping, sharing, cooperating, understanding, consoling show greater and stronger academic achievements, high self-esteem, confidence and top it all self – value leading to great success.

-Strategies to instill compassion:

Sow the seeds early: Children learn how to care for and treat others by watching and listening to adults and peers and they take cues from the people around them.

-Talk to your child about Compassion: Explain what compassion is and why it is important to them, your family, and the world as a whole, children can express compassion in your family, for example, being kind to their siblings.

-Teacher’s role: By inviting children to draw or write down on a piece of paper an act of kindness or compassion they did or saw and place it in a specially marked jar. Encourage gratitude and be a good role model.

Dalai Lama says “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive”

( by Rrishitha, HoD Health & Wellness Dept, Delhi Public School, Nacharam)

