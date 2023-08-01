Competition heating up as ‘Hip-Hop India’ unveils its Top 12 contestants..

The fun-filled groovy weekend had ‘Hip-Hop India’ captivating its viewers with electrifying episodes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show, ‘Hip-Hop India’ has been making all the right moves with riveting performances and taking the dance community by storm. The episodes have witnessed raw talent from different walks of life, garnering immense popularity and admiration from the judges – Remo D’ Souza and Nora Fatehi.

The fun-filled groovy weekend had ‘Hip-Hop India’ captivating its viewers with electrifying episodes.

After four days of extensive auditions, the streaming service’s dance reality show roped in its top 12 contestants, with immense competition among SOLOs, DUOs and Crews Teams and ‘Gully Se Glory Tak’ award takeovers. They were cherry-picked by the eminent judges. The viewers witnessed the phenomenal craft exhibited by these young dancers, expressing their art through dance forms of their expertise, with the pursuit of entering the top 12.

Sarthak from the SOLO team floored the judges with his mesmerising performance on the song, making him the first contestant to get selected in the top 12. Anshika from Uttar Pradesh upped the dancing ante with her quirky personality that was showcased in her dance act, receiving immense applause from the judges. Rahul Bhagat performed a unique rendition of the song ‘Mai toh tere pyaar me deewana ho gaya’ that compelled Remo and Nora to give him a standing ovation.

Sunil, Ranchi Ki Gully Se, entertained everyone with a power-packed performance, beautifully blending the art forms of Bugaloo & Waving, with the judges declaring it to be an absolutely brilliant performance. Divyam and Darsham – Mumbai Ki Gully Se – danced their way into the hearts of the judges on the melodious ‘Raanjhanaa’ with an open-style hip-hop in perfect synchrony.

The Nupur 78 team of five set the ‘Hip-Hop India’ stage on fire with an unapologetically fierce performance on ‘Kesariyaan Saiyaan Saiyaan’ leaving the judges speechless. With an extravaganza of talent from all over India and a plethora of dance forms to opt from, the final top 12 contestants are Sarthak, Anshika, Himanshu, Sunil and Rahul from the SOLO group, Divyam & Darsham and the Nupur 78 team from the DUO group.

Helmed by Amazon miniTV ‘Hip-Hop India’ aims to create a rampant buzz and garner an urban street culture revolution.