| Quirk Sass And A Whole Lot Of Fun With Amol And Ahsaas On The Sets Of By Invite Only

Quirk, Sass and a whole lot of fun with Amol and Ahsaas on the sets of ‘By Invite Only’

Amazon miniTV revealed the promo of the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV revealed the promo of the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’. The new episode will revolve around a quirky, sassy, and funny interaction between Renil and two very popular YouTube faces Amol Parashar and Ahsaas Channa.

The two actors have made a mark with their spectacular performances in diverse projects and are now set to come together for an entertaining chat.

Both Amol and Ahsaas will be seen in a peppy mode to entertain their fans! The promo unfolds with Renil mocking Amol by saying, “Aapke bare mein toh kafi charche hui hai.” Giggling in response, Amol said, “I also have heard of it.” The eccentric tit-a-tete conversation explores their love lives where Ahsaas comments, “I want to know about you (Amol).” Amol in all wittiness says, “There must be someone who has an interest in me.”

In an open discussion about OTT culture, Amol shared how OTT platforms have helped the artists, he also added, “If OTT is not there then you would not invite us”. Further to that Renil added, “Yes, if OTT is not there, then I would not be here today,” oscillating the conversation among the guests, from their work, personal life and many more… the episode promo promises a fun watch.