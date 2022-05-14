Complaint lodged against Mallanna for false allegations on Puvvada

Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Khammam: A police complaint has been lodged against Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna for allegedly making false allegations against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister’s personal secretary S Kiran Kumar lodged the complaint with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Friday. In his complaint he accused Mallanna of publishing baseless articles against the minister in ‘Shanarthi Telangana’ a digital daily and telecasting the same in his YouTube channel Q News on May 13.

The complaint said Mallanna falsely alleged that the minister was resorting to land encroachments in Khammam thus damaging the minister’s personal reputation. Last month Mallanna also made false allegations against the minister on his YouTube channel using abusive and filthy language, Kiran Kumar stated. He urged the police to take legal action against Mallanna for using offensive language on the Q News YouTube channel and social media platform.

In a statement Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and Agricultural Market Committee Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna have condemned the false propaganda against Ajay Kumar being carried out by Mallanna. The TRS youth wing district president Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya described Mallanna as a blacklisted broker but not a journalist. He called the TRS youth ranks to chase away Mallanna if he did not change his dubious ways. He said it was a shame to make clumsy remarks on the media and social media platforms while strongly condemning the hateful propaganda against the minister. He demanded that Mallanna offer an unconditional apology to Ajay Kumar for his false remarks.

Meanwhile speaking to the media here minister Ajay Kumar issued a stern warning to land grabbers. He complained that some people were making use of his position and committing land grabbing.The minister said he would not tolerate anyone if they made land settlements using his name and said if necessary he would give up the relationship with such persons but would not allow damage to the party.

