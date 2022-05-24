Complete land acquisition for Village Sports Centres, Kothagudem Collector tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

File Photo: Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to complete the land acquisition process for setting up Village Sports Centres and Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the district.

The lands acquired have to be handed over to concerned MPDOs, he said during a teleconference with revenue, panchayat raj, DRDO, MPDOs and MPOs here on Tuesday.

The land acquisition for Village Sports Centres in 1280 habitations in the district has to be completed on a priority basis and tahsildars have to take up works immediately so that they could be inaugurated on June 2.

Anudeep directed the MPDOs to finalise Dalit Bandhu units and submit the final list to SC Corporation Executive Director. Priority has to be given to the units with good business prospects.

Earlier in the day the Collector made a surprise visit to Government Primary Health Centre at Allapalli and inspected the staff register. As many of the staff were found to be absent and not following timings, he directed DM&HO to probe into the matter and submit a report.

Anudeep Durishetty inspected a private company’s mobile tower installed at Markodu village. The Collector took the initiative to see that the tower was installed as the villagers and officials were facing trouble in accessing online services.

