Complete LB Nagar zone SNDP works in 3 months: Mayor

Hyderabad: Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials of LB Nagar zone to complete the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works within three months. The instructions were given at a review meeting held here on Tuesday.

In LB Nagar zone the stormwater drain network is being revamped with Rs 114 crore under SNDP, and the drains were inspected by Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd Chairman and LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, who was accompanied by the Mayor.

Meanwhile, both the elected representatives also distributed fruits and sweets in a government hospital located in LB Nagar ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday which will be celebrated on February 17.

In addition to the monsoon measures, the development of infrastructure under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) was also reviewed. “A total of 14 SRDP works were proposed in LB Nagar Zone, among them, six have been completed and the remaining are under various stages of implementation,” the Mayor said.

