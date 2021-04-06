Complete nala desilting works at earliest: KTR directs officials

Officials were also asked to focus more on improving sanitisation in the city, for which zonal commissioners would have to inspect their zones both in the mornings and evenings.

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said a chief engineer would be appointed in each zone as supervising officer to expedite works related to widening and desilting of nalas and removal of encroachments.

Speaking at a review meeting at the GHMC headquarters here, Rao asked officials to utilise maximum equipment and human resources to complete nala desilting works and also to form a special green channel to release funds for the same.

“Keeping the development of Hyderabad in view, remove encroachments and if needed, provide double bedrooms to those who might lose their homes in the process,” he said. Stating that link road works and the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme were progressing on fast track, the Minister said Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) worth Rs 2,800 crore was submitted for various land acquisitions. Reviewing works under the SRDP as well, Rao said 21 works taken up under SRDP were already made available for the public while another 17 works would be completed soon.

Officials were also asked to focus more on improving sanitisation in the city, for which zonal commissioners would have to inspect their zones both in the mornings and evenings. Circle-wise audits on sanitation programmes should also be done, Rao said, adding that the audit had to include the number of houses in each circle, the number of working staff, and Swachh autos for door-to-door collection of waste. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and others were present.