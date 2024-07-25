KTR offers support to Sircilla girl’s IIT education

25 July 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has assured Deepthi, a poor student who got a seat in IIT Guwahati, to support her education.

Deepthi is the daughter of Somireddy Padma and Chandram, a poor couple from Gudem village of Mustabad mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

They had wished Rama Rao on his birthday on Wednesday and told him about their situation. He then responded and offered to meet the expenditure involved in her studies.

Deepthi also received a laptop from him as part of his ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative. He assured the family that he would bear the entire cost of studies for the next four years at the institution and help support her to realise her dreams.

Deepthi got a seat in the Data Sciences and Artificial Intelligence course at IIT Guwahati. But the family was hesitating to send her to the premier educational institution as it was hard to make both ends meet, not to speak of supporting her pursuit for higher education.

Deepthi and her parents thanked Rama Rao for his gesture. Wishing her great success in studies, Rama Rao hoped that she would have a bright career in future.