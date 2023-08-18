Completion of initial phase of Andhra’s Ramayapatnam Port approaching

By IANS Updated On - 03:00 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Amaravati: The works on the first phase of Ramayapatnam Port, being built in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district at a cost of Rs 3,736 crore, will be completed soon.

Officials have informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that the south and north breakwater works are nearing completion and the dredging and reclamation works would be completed by September.

In the first phase, the port will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 34 million tonnes annually, they said.

Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the port in July last year.

When fully completed, the port will have 19 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tons annually.

The project is being executed by the Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation Limited, under the AP Maritime Board, a state government organisaton.

Ramayapatnam is one of four new greenfield ports being developed by the state government.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the works at a meeting at his official residence.

Machilipatnam Port, being built with an estimated expenditure of Rs 5,155 crore, will be equipped with 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million metric tonnes and in the first phase, it will have four berths. The works relating to ground improvement and south and north breakwater are in full swing.

Officials said that the works relating to the first two berths at the Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district are also progressing rapidly. The Port, being built with a cost of Rs 4,361 crore, will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million tonnes.

With regard to fishing harbours being built in the first phase, officials said that the works at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne have been completed up to 55.46 per cent, 56.22 per cent, 62 per cent and 86 per cent respectively. Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will be ready in 40 days.

In the second phase, fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, Odarevu and Biyyaputippa will be taken up, they said.

The Chief Minister asked them to complete the Manchineellapeta fishing harbour in the first phase.

He was informed that the construction works of jetty at Nelaturu in Nellore district and the works of fish land centres at Bheemili, Rajaiah Peta in Anakapalli district, Chintapalli in Vizianagaram district , Rayadaruvu in Tirupati district, Dondavaka in Anakapalli district and Uppulanka in Kakinada district are in progress.

