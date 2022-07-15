Conclusion: create your unique one

Published Date - 11:34 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to ensure your essay stands apart from others’ write-ups, you can try different approaches based on topic. In the previous articles we learnt about the different types of conclusions such as summary paragraph, solution paragraph and quotation-based paragraph. Today, we will see other types of conclusion frameworks, which shall make your essay a unique one.

A conclusion should accomplish two things

1) It should be an overview of what you had written in introduction and body

2) It should be unique which separates your essay from others.

The first part we understood from the previous article and now we will further delve into the second part of different frameworks that can be used in conclusion.

Futuristic India Approach:

The word explains that the paragraph should include your vision of future India. How India should be in the future with certain goals achieved. You can use the existing problems that are in our society to create a positive vision for India. Let’s see an example.

Theme – India as a five trillion economy

Conclusion: Achieving a five trillion economy is indeed possible for our country. Achieving it should not only be in economic terms, but it must also be about making a positive difference to every citizen of the Republic. It must be a place where the poor become prosperous, women get equal opportunity and all children, irrespective of their birth, get to fulfill their potential.

You can use the Directive Principles of States Policy, Preamble and Fundamental duties to further use Constitutional words in your conclusion such as

Ex: (i) Along with a 5 trillion economy, India should also achieve the goal that we set out in the Constitution’s preamble of delivering every citizen justice, liberty and equality.

(ii) Along with a 5 trillion economy, India should also achieve the goal that we set out in the Constitution’s DPSP of reducing the inequalities, improving the standard of living of the poor and finally achieving inclusive growth.

Linking Approach:

In our essays, UPSC asks for logical flow of paragraphs and interconnectedness between them. Hence we use this ‘Linking approach’ to get that connectedness in the essay.

Approach: If you have started the essay with a fictitious character or a true story, you can link that character in the conclusion, by which it binds the beginning and the end, giving the reader a sense of unity and coherence.

Let us understand with a couple of examples.

Example 1: Essay topic – Science & Technology

Let’s say that in the introduction you mentioned a story where a character with the name “Raju” has been doing agriculture in the 1990s. He is facing a lot of problems but he didn’t know that with technology all the problems would be solved.

In the body you may explain how science and technology helps to solve many problems, including traditional agriculture. Now we see the important part of the conclusion where we can mention about Raju.

Science and Technology indeed has the potential to solve many of modern-day problems, but often technology becomes costly and will be used mostly by the rich. So, the ultimate test is to check whether it helps the poorest of the poor like Raju. Science and Technology must be carefully nurtured and guided to make it beneficial to all of humanity.

Example 2: Essay topic – Digital Inclusion – A revolution

In the introduction, we can introduce a character of a poor girl ‘Mamatha’ who lives in the remotest areas of the village. She was not able to access or afford the internet for online classes due to Covid pandemic.

Conclusion: In the 21st century , Digital India is key to solving India’s problems and also empowerment of all citizens. It is truly a revolution only when all the people of India, including a poor girl like Mamatha, are able to use the Internet.

Today, we discussed the two types of frameworks that can be presented in your conclusion besides other frameworks we learnt in previous article.

In the next article in this series, we will learn how to approach a few model questions from four huge subjects like Indian polity, economy, history, geography. You will learn structures as well for those model questions to present in your answers which can fetch you better marks in your mains examination.

