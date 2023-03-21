Hyderabad: Condolence meeting in memory of Dr Anand Raj Varma held

| Condolence Meeting In Memory Of Dr Anand Raj Varma Held In Hyderabad

08:45 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: A condolence meeting in memory of Dr. Anand Raj Varma, an academician, historian, philosopher and guide, was organized by Hyderabad Yaden Baten at Oxford Grammar School here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Yaden Baten vice president Mohd Masood, Deccan Heritage Academy chairman, Veda Kumar, Prof. Majeed, S Dhananjaya, Om Seth, Rashmi Seth, Bhawna, A Srinivas, Raghu Babu, Ramesh Ramanadham, Adharsh Srivastava, Pooja Gupta, Nanda Gopal and historians paid their heartfelt condolences to late Dr.Varma and recollected their association and memories with him.

