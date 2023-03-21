Hyderabad women celebrate empowerment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, UMEED in collaboration with FirstLeap, an organisation that helps women become job-ready, celebrated International Women’s Month at the Phoenix Arena on Tuesday. The event also served as a graduation ceremony for women who were trained by them.

Dr. Uma Aysola, Director, Access Health International, and Chairperson CII IWN Telangana 2022-23 spoke about the importance of financial independence for women. “Life is the biggest examination. If you’re struggling, don’t give up, seek help, fight, and keep moving forward,” she said.

A panel discussion was organised on the theme of “EmpowermentBoleToh” where eminent women panelists discussed defining empowerment, the challenges they faced, and the values that kept them moving forward.

In addition to that, a placement mela was organised by UMEED. Five reputed placement agencies completed the screening of around 130 young women for roles in IT, Accounting, Pharmaceuticals, HR, and other sectors.