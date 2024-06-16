Conference on neuro-rehabilitation held at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad

The event featured more than 200 physiotherapists from TS, AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, concluded on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A two-day national-level conference on new technologies in neuro-rehabilitation organized by Department of Neuro Rehabilitation, KIMS Hospital, which featured more than 200 physiotherapists from TS, AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, concluded on Sunday.

It is essential to know which type of physiotherapy treatment should be given to the patients who come to the hospital. Some people should be given only certain types of treatments, and some should not undergo them at all. Physiotherapists must be aware of all these things, Dr. Ajay Kumar Midde, Head, Neuro Rehabilitation wing of KIMS Hospital said.

The conference also featured detailed discussions on management of little older individuals who have problems with their knee joints. “It can be explained what causes knee wear and tear, why disc problems occur, and take precautions in advance to avoid them. Such information is very useful for the patients “said Dr. Ajay Kumar said.

Dr. Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals Group, Dr. Manas Panigrahi, senior Neurosurgeon, Dr. Jayashankar Thedla, Dr. Swetha, Dr. Ajay Kumar Midde, Head, Department of Neuro Rehabilitation, and Dr. Siddhartha Gantayat, Senior NeuroPhysiotherapist were present.