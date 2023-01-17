Cong, Dalits demand installation of Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta crossroad

The leaders would be to meeting Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and put forward their demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

The leaders would be to meeting Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and put forward their demand

Hyderabad: Congress and Dalit leaders have urged the State government to reinstall BR Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta crossroads. The leaders would be to meeting Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and put forward their demand.

Congress and Dalit leaders held a round table conference here on Tuesday, wherein it was resolved to exert pressure on the State government to reinstall Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta cross road at the earliest. Speaking on the occasion, former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao stated that keeping the sentiments of Dalits, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should accept their demand and issue orders to install the statue.

Also Read Opposition parties question need for remote voting machines

Hanumantha Rao praised the efforts of social worker Raju Ustad in taking up the issue of installation of Ambedkar’s statue. AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, former MP Mallu Ravi, revolutionary poet Gaddar and several prominent Dalit leaders took part in the round table conference.