Congress Bhongir LS Candidate accused of land grabbing, case filed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 09:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police filed a case against Congress Bhongir Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy for his alleged involvement in a land grabbing case.

The case was filed following directions from a Court after a woman filed a complaint alleging that Kiran Kumar grabbed her land in Ragannaguda on the city outskirts.

Police sources said that the civil dispute will be verified and investigated. Kiran Kumar claimed that he has been in possession of that land since 2003.

However, the complainant has the documents showing that she owns the land since 2015, police said.

Case was booked under sections including pertaining to criminal trespass, loss or damage to property and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.